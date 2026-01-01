Officially! Bulgaria has joined the Eurozone!

Bulgaria has joined the Eurozone! Our homeland becomes the 21st member state to adopt the euro currency. Today begins a period of dual circulation, during which the lev and the euro will be both legal tender, counting from the end of the month.

From February 1, 2026, the euro will become the only legal tender in the country.

Bulgaria will participate in decision-making for the eurozone, will have a voice in determining the future of our common currency. In a time of geopolitical uncertainty, the expansion of the eurozone sends a message of unity and solidarity, the ECB recalls.

Membership in the eurozone means more opportunities for growth, trade and investment. Each accession of a country to the eurozone strengthens financial stability and shows that European integration is continuing its course.

11 printing works in Europe are certified to produce euro banknotes. And something curious about them - euro banknotes make more noise than leva, for example, because the paper is mainly made of cotton fibers.

They already have the word "euro" written in Cyrillic, and there is a portrait of Princess Europa from Greek mythology.