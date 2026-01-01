Personal documents are becoming more expensive

There are changes in the fees for issuing personal documents. From January 1, an identity card for people between 18 and 70 years old will cost 30, instead of 18 leva. This is equivalent to 15.34 euros. For young people from 14 to 16 years old, as well as for people over 70, the document remains free.

This was written by "Nova TV".

We remind you that if we do not replace our identity card within 30 days after its expiration, the fine is from 50 to 250 leva. Applications for issuing an identity card are submitted to the "Bulgarian Identity Documents" sector in each regional administration on the territory of the respective region.