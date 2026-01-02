Problems with taxi services

With the introduction of the euro, the price of taxis in Sofia has also increased. Minimum fares are increasing, and drivers will accept payments in both currencies.

However, the transition from leva to euro has created problems in the industry. It turns out that not all cars are equipped with the new machines, in which the final amount is calculated in euros.

And another problem - a large part of the repaired devices, which show the price in euros, almost double the kilometers traveled, and thus the price increases.

There is no exact data on how many cars have proper devices that calculate the final price of trips in euros. Drivers who have not yet made these adjustments are already in violation of the Law on the Introduction of the Euro.