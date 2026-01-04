The Great Retreat: Heavy traffic expected before the first working day of 2026

Traditionally, after the end of the holidays, the great retreat to Sofia begins. Heavy traffic is expected one day before the first working day of the year throughout the country, with traffic gradually becoming more congested over the next few hours.

In the early morning hours, the situation on the main roads remains calm. The “Simitli“ road junction is one of the critical points where traffic from Bansko and cars coming from Greece gather.

A temporary traffic organization with reversing lanes has been introduced at the site - two in the direction of Sofia and one in the direction of Kulata. The goal is to withdraw cars more quickly when traffic increases. At the moment, the crossing is without difficulties, but the load is expected to increase in the coming hours.

The crossing through the “Kulata“ border crossing is also calm, although the protests of Greek farmers have been going on for more than 30 days. However, around noon, traffic restrictions for heavy goods vehicles are expected again. At 12:00, a meeting of the protesting agricultural blocs in Greece is scheduled, at which it will be decided how the protest actions will continue.

There are options for escalation - permanent closure of the blockades, as well as organizing a procession with tractors to Athens, where a large protest will be held. Whether these intentions will be realized will become clear later in the day.

There is a strong police presence on all main roads in the area. Restriction on the movement of heavy goods vehicles on the “Struma“ highway will be in effect from 12:00 to 20:00.

Meanwhile, at one of the exits of Sofia in the direction of the “Trakia“ highway, traffic is also calm. Chief Inspector Lachezar Bliznakov from the “National Police“ assured that all necessary measures have been taken for normal and safe travel.

Nearly 800 police teams are engaged in traffic control throughout the country. As announced before the New Year, today from 12:00 to 20:00 a restriction on the movement of trucks over 12 tons on the three highways in the direction of Sofia has been introduced. There are no restrictions in the opposite direction.

According to Inspector Bliznakov, during the holidays people returned home in stages, which prevented serious traffic jams. The busiest was on December 30 in the Simitli region, where a column of about two kilometers was formed. Today, an additional lane has also been provided there in the direction of Blagoevgrad for traffic in order to ease traffic.

In the period from December 24 to January 1 alone, nearly 28,000 acts and tickets for various violations were drawn up. 371 cases of driving after using alcohol or drugs were identified.

According to preliminary operational data for the past 2025, a decrease in the number of serious road accidents, as well as deaths and injuries, is reported. However, drivers should approach the road with increased caution, as safety depends not only on control, but also on the responsible behavior of drivers.

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Source: btvnovinite.bg