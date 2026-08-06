Relatives of the man killed in Plovdiv gathered for a vigil in front of his home: A young, trusting and naive man was killed

Relatives and acquaintances of the man killed on the Youth Hill in Plovdiv, Georgi Kuzev, gathered for a vigil in front of his home. They commented to journalists that the 37-year-old man was a modest person, very hardworking and always smiling.

The victim's first cousins - Georgi Bozhkov and Hristo Bozhkov, were categorical that the versions of pedophilia circulated in the media are unacceptable. According to them, Georgi was simply looking for a girlfriend, was misled and ended up in the fatal situation. They defined what happened as premeditated murder. "They killed a young, trusting and naive person", said Georgi Bozhkov.

People are demanding maximum sentences for those involved in the severe beating. We don't know if it was bad upbringing, lack of control, but everyone - parents and children - should bear responsibility, commented Georgi's relatives.

The murder took place on August 4, when at around 5:20 p.m. a 37-year-old man was found helpless at the foot of the hill, with visible signs of violence. He was taken to hospital, where he died a few hours later.

A total of 10 young people aged between 14 and 17 were detained in the case of the murdered man. Charges will be brought against five of them - three boys and two girls, they announced today at a briefing at the prosecutor's office in Plovdiv. The act was committed in a particularly painful way for the victim, who suffered severe injuries - lacerations to the lungs and liver, kidneys, and a traumatic brain injury. Permanent measures of detention will be requested for the five who will be charged.