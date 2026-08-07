Weather today, forecast for Friday, August 7: Heat and thunderstorms

Weather on Friday: Heat and thunderstorms on August 7

Weather forecast in Bulgaria for August 7, 2026: Where to expect rain and storms after the great heat

On Friday, August 7, 2026, the weather in Bulgaria will retain its summer character, but the atmosphere will begin to destabilize. According to official data from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), published on the website (weather.bg), the morning will start with mostly sunny and clear weather.

However, a change is expected after noon. Strong cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop over the western half of the country and in Northeastern Bulgaria. In isolated places in these regions, short-term precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms will fall. Forecasters from Meteo Balkans (marica.bg) also warn of increased convective activity and a risk of local hail in the afternoon.

Temperatures and wind by region

Maximum temperatures in most of the country will remain high – between 32° and 37°C. For the capital Sofia, a maximum value of around 32°C is forecast. The atmospheric pressure will slightly decrease, remaining slightly below the average for the month of August. There will be a light to moderate wind from the north-northeast.

Black Sea Coast: Along the coast, the weather will remain perfect for the beach, mostly sunny and without precipitation. Maximum air temperatures will be between 29° and 32°C . The wind will be light to moderate from the east-northeast, and the sea water temperature will be pleasant – about 25°–26°C with sea swell of 1-2 bales.

Mountains: In the mountain ranges, the day will start with sunshine, but in the afternoon over the high peaks (such as Botev, Cherni Vrah and Musala) clouds with short-term showers and thunderstorms will develop. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will reach about 24°C, and at 2000 meters - about 17°C.

According to the long-term analyses of BNT (bnt.bg) and bTV Novinite (btvnovinite.bg), the first ten days of August 2026 will continue to offer a dynamic alternation of intense heat with passing local summer storms.