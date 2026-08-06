Dr. Georgi Savov: Dizziness in the heat can be a signal of a serious problem

Dizziness in the heat can be a signal of a serious problem and this should not be underestimated. This was said on the show "Interview of the Day" by Dr. Georgi Savov, a neurologist and otoneurologist.

At temperatures above 35 degrees, the body is under serious strain, and the greatest risk is for the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

„It is not pleasant for our body and it is not easy for our body, especially for older people. This leads to rapid development of dehydration“, explains Dr. Georgi Savov.

According to him, especially dangerous are thermal overheating and prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, which can lead to sunstroke.

Heat can cause dizziness even in people without established health problems.

“We can get dizziness, even if we are absolutely healthy. If we are simply overtired and have worked all day, have been standing outdoors for a long time“, says the specialist.

People with chronic problems of the vestibular apparatus can also feel their condition worsening during hot days.

When is dizziness a warning signal?

According to Dr. Savov, there is no “normal” vertigo, except when it is caused, for example, by a brief rotation around its own axis.

“All other vertigos can to some extent be a symptom of something more serious“, he points out.

Particular attention should be paid if the sensation lasts for a long time or is accompanied by the feeling that a person is spinning in space.

“Vezziness that lasts all day, especially dizziness that has a certain direction, is something that is alarming and we need to take some measures“, says Dr. Savov.

In the event of sudden dizziness, the specialist advises a person to hydrate, lie down in a quiet place and if the condition persists – seek medical attention.

Symptoms that should not be ignored

Severe vestibular crises are often accompanied by additional symptoms such as sweating, nausea and vomiting.

When the cause is related to the central nervous system, more serious signs may also appear.

„Double vision, severe headache, weakness in the limbs – "These are already very serious symptoms that require us to quickly seek medical help," warns the neurologist.

He adds that self-medication and underestimation of the condition are among the common mistakes.

“Whenever there is acute vertigo, we should seek qualified help“, says Dr. Savov.

According to him, there is no one general treatment for vertigo, and the therapy depends on the disease that causes it.

“There is no treatment for vertigo. There is treatment for various diseases that provoke vertigo. That is, first we need to establish a diagnosis“, explains the specialist.

In acute vestibular crises, medications are used that suppress the reaction of the vestibular apparatus and reduce the sensation of dizziness, nausea and vomiting.

After the acute phase is over, rehabilitation and exercises to restore stability and movement are often included.

Women more often suffer from disorders of the vestibular apparatus

Dr. Savov points out that in almost all age groups, women are slightly more often affected by diseases related to dizziness.

“The reasons are probably hormonal, but it is not very clear. In some diseases, they occur two to three times more often in women than in men“, he says.

With age, vestibular disorders also become more frequent.

How to protect yourself in the heat?

Among the specialist's main tips are sufficient fluid intake, avoiding prolonged standing outdoors during the hottest hours and a moderate lifestyle.

“We must live rationally, we must live in harmony with nature“, says Dr. Savov.

He warns that overfatigue, insufficient fluid intake, alcohol and cigarettes can worsen the problems.

A sharp change in temperature can also cause discomfort.

“Going from warm to cold, taking in a lot of cold drinks can cause a vestibular crisis“, explains the specialist.

In young children, true diseases of the vestibular apparatus are rare, but they should be protected from the heat.

It is necessary to provide them with sufficient fluids, appropriate clothing and protection from the sun.

Dr. Savov sends a message to people with symptoms not to be afraid, but also not to ignore the body's signals.

“Most vestibular disorders are treatable. Sometimes it takes a lot of effort on the part of the patient, a regimen of exercise, but things improve over time,” he says.