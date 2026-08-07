Duty teams remain on the Trakia Motorway after the fiery inferno

The situation with the large fire on the Trakia Motorway in the Pazardzhik region is completely under control.

The emergency situation that blocked the key road artery at the 69th kilometer (to the turnoff for Velingrad and Tserovo) yesterday afternoon is now under control, and vehicle traffic has been restored in both directions.

How was the fire brought under control?

The fire broke out in the early afternoon of August 6 in dry grass and quickly grew, affecting vineyards, bushes and an oak forest in the lands of the villages of Tserovo and Slavovitsa. Due to the strong wind and temperatures of 37 degrees, the flames crossed the highway and forced a complete stop to traffic.

Dozens of firefighters, volunteers and employees of the State Forestry Department participated in the large-scale extinguishing operation. From the air, the fight against the flames was assisted by two military helicopters "Cougar" (AS 532 AL Cougar) from the Krumovo air base. A heavy bulldozer was also sent to the area to clear the clearings.

Current traffic situation on the "Trakia" highway

The traffic collapse, which left hundreds of drivers in kilometer-long traffic jams on the bypass routes, ended late last night. According to official information from the Ministry of Interior and the Road Infrastructure Agency, the lane in the direction of Sofia was opened in stages first, and shortly after 9:00 p.m., traffic was also allowed in the direction of Burgas.

Despite the full restoration of traffic, fire and police teams on duty will remain on site throughout the night to monitor for possible new outbreaks of smoldering fires. Authorities are urging drivers to drive through the area at a reasonable speed and with increased caution.