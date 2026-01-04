Basic food products, some fruits and vegetables are becoming more expensive

A growth in the prices of basic food products, some fruits and vegetables during the week is shown by the data in the bulletin for the period December 22-30, 2025 of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets (DCEM).

The market price index (MPI), which reflects the movement of wholesale food prices in Bulgaria, increased by 0.5 percent to 2,390 points compared to 2,378 points a week earlier. The base level of the index (1,000 points) is from 2005, BTA summarized.

The price of the “Vitosha“ type yellow cheese rises by 0.09 percent to 9.44 euros per kilogram, and that of cow's cheese decreases by 0.20 percent to 6.01 euros per kilogram. Yogurt (3 and over 3 percent fat content) increases in price by 2.90 percent and is sold at 0.73 euros per 400-gram bucket, and fresh milk decreases in price by 1.35 percent to 1.19 euros per liter. The price of butter (125-gram package) is down by 2.10 percent and is traded at 1.52 euros per piece.

Frozen chicken decreases in price by 1.38 percent to 3.52 euros per kilogram. The price of eggs (size M) is down 2.33 percent to 0.21 euros per piece wholesale.

The price of lentils is down 2.28 percent to 2.11 euros per kilogram. Rice is down 0.72 percent to 1.69 euros per kilogram, and ripe beans are down 2.03 percent to 2.13 euros per kilogram. Type 500 flour is up 0.66 percent to 10.78 euros per kilogram. Oil is up 0.43 percent and is sold at 1.68 euros per liter. Sugar is down 2.96 percent to 0.90 euros per kilogram.

Among vegetables, the biggest price increase is for cucumbers - up 11.66 percent and they are traded at 2.54 euros per kilogram. Red and green peppers fell by 0.07 percent to 1.39 euros per kilogram and 7.62 percent to 1.14 euros per kilogram, respectively. Tomatoes rose by 8.79 percent to 1.71 euros per kilogram. The price of cabbage jumped by 2.12 percent to 0.39 euros per kilogram, onions by 0.22 percent to 0.48 euros per kilogram, zucchini by 5.08 percent to 1.21 euros per kilogram.

Carrots fell by 3.78 percent to 0.55 euros per kilogram and potatoes - by 3.02 percent to 0.46 euros per kilogram.

Among fruits, a price decrease was recorded for lemons – by 3.91 percent to 1.53 euros per kilogram, for oranges - 0.87 percent to 1.17 euros per kilogram, for apples - 2.27 percent to 1.10 euros per kilogram. Bananas are up 1.72 percent to 1.39 euros per kilogram.