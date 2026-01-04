Oleg Asenov: Truck tolls will increase by an average of 30%

„From March 1, the toll fee will increase with an additional component for carbon emissions. Vehicle fees will be increased by an average of about 30%. The increase is maximum for the most polluting vehicles“.

This is what he said in the studio of „This Sunday“ on bTV Prof. Oleg Asenov, Director of the National Toll Administration.

For the Euro 6 category, as well as cars manufactured after July 1, 2019, they will benefit from discounts on this fee.

He specified that the measure aims to replace the fleet with new heavy goods vehicles and reduce carbon emissions by no less than 2.5% on an annual basis.

Toll cameras will also detect trucks in the overtaking lane. I hope it will happen from spring, he emphasized.

„The „average speed“ effect has led to a significant decrease in the number of vehicles moving at a higher speed. Re-education can be sought a year and a half ahead, because the effect is observed only in the control sections“, explained Oleg Asenov.

The sections that are measured will continue to increase. There will be even greater coverage for the summer season. The most striking are the violations in the dark part of the day.

The toll administration reported that in 2025 over 1 billion leva in revenue was collected from the toll system. 90% operational efficiency of the control mechanism has been achieved.

„There is money. I hope it will be effectively used for road infrastructure, for road safety“, said Asenov.

„As state taxes, the money goes into the state budget. From there on, it is distributed according to the State Budget Law. "Much more money than this 1 billion leva goes to road repairs due to the long-standing lack of maintenance," he added.