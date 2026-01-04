Nikolay Popov: I am not a messiah and I cannot be one

A question has been floating around online for a long time. Will Nikolay Popov, father of Siyana, who died in a car accident, form a party? Will he be one of the new faces in the elections? Will he pressure the authorities and how? He himself gave the answer with a post on social networks:

"Every day I receive the same message hundreds of times: "Create a party, go to the elections". But let's tell the truth as it is. The problem in Bulgaria is not that there is no other party. The problem is that society has been abdicating for too long and waiting for someone else to do its job. Now it is starting to wake up.

A party is not "made". A party is built, from the bottom up. By people who are ready to stand with their faces, their names and their time – not only with comments and expectations. Are you ready?

I am not a messiah and I cannot be one. We have seen enough “saviors“, there is no point in more. I will not proclaim myself a leader to satisfy the need for quick hope, which will later turn into disappointment. Today we are building a civil movement. Real. Independent. With young but experienced people, supported by more mature and experienced ones. This is how it is done, at least in my opinion. One that holds the power by the throat – with control, pressure and perseverance.

As we have done together so far. Politics is mud, I know it. And if necessary – someone must go inside. Into the mud. But this will not happen, because “so I have decided“. If there is to be a party, it will not be mine. It will be yours. Decided, refined and carried by you. Of those who will not disappear after the elections if they are not appointed to office. Of those who will not remain silent when “our” make mistakes or fold. Of those who understand that change is not a fast, but a burden. I will be where I am now – in the battle. Against the system. That is where fate sent me.

Today, many people believe that politics is a blessing, a way to get rich, to “settle“. I do not judge them. We see this from today's politicians, they have no cause. They only have interests. Their own or others'. For me, politics is responsibility and deprivation - of personal time, space, freedom and many more things. Not a means to wealth, not a path to fame.

I do not want wealth, mine was Siyana. Wealth is children, family, health… That is why I donate, that is why I help. I don't need money, but someone needs it to live, to save their child. Then money has meaning and value. If I succeed, that makes me at least a little happy. Not the posts, not the power.

And now the question is not whether I will form a party. The question is: Are you ready to take on the burden or will we wait for someone else again?