Weather today, forecast for Monday, January 5: Cloudy start to the first working week. It will rain in places

Cloudy weather will prevail. In places, mainly in Northern Bulgaria and the Rila-Rhodope region, there will be rain.

In the extreme northwestern regions, the rain will mix and turn into snow. The wind in the eastern half of the country and north of the mountains will be temporarily strong from the south-southwest and the temperatures there will remain high for the season, the maximums - up to 14° - 16°. In most of the Danube Plain, the wind will be weak, and in many areas it will subside. Temperatures there will remain without significant daily change, close to or slightly above 0°. In Sofia, the maximum temperature will be around 12°.

On the Black Sea coast, cloudy weather will prevail, but there will be almost no precipitation. A moderate, temporarily strong wind will blow from the south-southwest. Maximum temperatures will be between 13° and 17°. The sea water temperature is 9° - 11°. The sea waves will be 2 - 4 points.

In the mountains, cloudy weather will prevail. In places, there will be snowfall, below 1800 meters - rain. A strong and stormy southwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 8°, at 2000 meters - around 2°.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, cloudy weather will prevail. In places, there will be precipitation, mainly from rain. The wind in the eastern half of the country will be temporarily strong from the south-southwest and the temperatures there will remain unusually high, the minimum - up to 10° - 12°, the maximum - up to 16° - 18°. In the northwestern regions, the wind will be very weak or almost quiet. The temperatures there will be without significant diurnal variation, close to 0°, and the conditions for ice formations will remain.

A cold front will pass through the country overnight on Thursday and on Thursday. The wind will orient itself from the northwest, strengthen and with it colder air will invade. There will also be precipitation, and with the cold in many regions the rain will turn into snow. By the morning on Friday, the precipitation will stop, and during the day the cloud cover will break and decrease. The wind will weaken and will be oriented from the west, then from the southwest. Temperatures will be significantly lower compared to the previous days.