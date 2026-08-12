Jeep driver dies in serious accident near Razgrad (PHOTOS)

A 67-year-old jeep driver from Shumen died in a serious accident near Razgrad this afternoon. The incident occurred on the main road, on the section between the regional town and the village of Ushintsi.

A jeep with a Shumen registration plate and a cargo truck with a semi-trailer attached collided, with the driver of the passenger car dying on the spot.

The road is closed, and traffic in both directions is being diverted. An inspection is being carried out and the circumstances of the accident are pending clarification, the Ministry of Interior's Department of Internal Affairs reported – Razgrad.