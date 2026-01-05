CPC: Large retail chains are behaving absolutely correctly after the adoption of the euro

Large retail chains are behaving absolutely correctly. A large part of the products are even on promotion at the moment. This was stated in the studio of "Na Fokus" by the deputy chairman of the Commission for the Protection of Competition Radomir Cholakov.

"Currently, the market economy has started to work, competition too. The chains are the anchor of the market, which with their personal example can reassure everyone", he also said.

And he added that from Monday they will probably announce that they are starting an inspection related to the field of specific catering.

"The fact that the cabinet has resigned does not mean that there is no cabinet. It is clear that the country is not left without a government for a single second. So it works. The second thing we have to say is that this government is in a special situation, because there are obviously parliamentary elections coming up. And in view of the upcoming parliamentary elections, it must very clearly show that it can govern", explained Cholakov.

He also explained how the Coordination Center, created by the government, in which several institutions participate, works.

"They will be in constant contact with each other and will carry out regular inspections. The center includes the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Transport (because of the post office), the Ministry of Finance, the State Agency for National Security, the Consumer Protection Commission, the National Revenue Agency, the “Customs“ Agency and the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency. The first line of defense when changing money is the Ministry of Interior, the mayors of municipalities and the post offices. It is mainly aimed at paying pensions in euros and people's concerns about whether there will be attempts at abuse - for example, with “aid“ for currency exchange for elderly people in small settlements. The second line of control is the National Revenue Agency and the Consumer Protection Commission. These are the institutions with real powers under the Euro Adoption Act and it is they who carry out on-site inspections. The other institutions - Customs, DANS and the Food Safety Agency - also participate and work daily, responding to signals submitted, "says Cholakov.