Paid parking zones in Sofia are back in operation - at the previous prices

As of today, the blue and green zones are also back in operation. In Sofia, they will be at last year's prices.

The reason is the appeal to the Administrative Court of the proposed increase and scope of paid parking, Nova TV reports.

At the end of November, the court stopped the price increase and expansion of parking zones in Sofia. The Administrative Court declared the decision of the Sofia Municipal Council of November 13 null and void. It is subject to appeal within 7 days to the Supreme Administrative Court.

Due to the numerous appeals to the ordinance, it will not enter into force until the cases under it are concluded. This is clear from the decision of the magistrates. Thus, most likely, the old prices and zones will remain in effect at the beginning of 2026.

We recall that the Sofia Municipality adopted an increase in prices in hourly parking zones. The prices have not been updated for 13 years and now the municipality has sought a solution on how to make parking in the capital easier, especially in the ideal city center.