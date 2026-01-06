Weather today, forecast for Wednesday, January 7: Yellow code for precipitation, strong wind and ice

The wind will weaken overnight. It will be clear over the eastern regions, but in the rest of the country it will be cloudy and foggy, and in places in Southwestern Bulgaria it will rain.

Temperatures will remain within wide limits, the minimum - from 0° and 14°, in Sofia - around 5°, and the maximum - between 2° and 17°, in Sofia - around 11°. It will be mostly cloudy and windy. In many places in Western and Central Bulgaria there will be rain.

A moderate and strong southerly wind will continue to blow in most of the country, but colder air will begin to invade from the northwest and with the decrease in temperatures in Northwestern Bulgaria there will be conditions for the formation of ice. Precipitation will continue during the night of Thursday, more significant in the extreme southern regions of the country.

A strong and stormy southwesterly wind will continue to blow in the mountains. There will be precipitation, more significant in the massifs of Southern Bulgaria.

On Thursday the precipitation will continue. It will be windy. Temperatures will drop and in most of the country the rain will turn to snow.

On Friday night the precipitation will stop, and on Friday it will be sunny, but with the decrease in cloudiness the minimum temperatures will significantly drop and will be negative throughout the country.

On Saturday and Sunday it will rain again, on the first day in the eastern and extreme southern regions - still rain, but on Sunday the precipitation throughout the country will be snow.