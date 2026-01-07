Weather today, forecast for Thursday, January 8: Remains cloudy. Rain turns to snow

It will be cloudy, precipitation will continue, in places it will be significant in quantity and accompanied by thunderstorms.

With the decrease in temperatures in a large part of the country, the rain will turn to snow and mainly in Northern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions a snow cover will form. A strong and stormy northwest wind will blow. A warning for gusts with a speed of up to about 90 km/h has been announced in almost the entire country.

There will be conditions for snow drifts on the mountain passes and in Ludogorie, and in the northwestern regions - for ice. In the evening, precipitation from the northwest will stop.

Temperatures will remain almost unchanged throughout the day and the maximum will be from minus 2 to 15°, in Sofia - around minus 2.

On Friday it will be sunny, but with the decrease in cloudiness, the minimum temperatures will significantly drop and will be negative throughout the country.

On Saturday and Sunday it will rain again, on the first day in the eastern and extreme southern regions - still rain, but on Sunday throughout the country the precipitation will be snow.

On Monday there will still be light snowfall in some places. It will be very cold, with minimum temperatures down to around minus 10° and with negative maximums, in many regions of the country.