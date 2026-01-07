Nikolay Nikolov: We received a signal from the municipality of Stambolovo - two people are in distress due to the water element

There are still no critical places, but the situation is serious in Krumovgrad, Kirkovo. About 2 hours ago, a signal came for the municipality of Stambolovo, where two people are in distress. Employees with three boats are in a rescue operation. This was stated in the "Interview of the Day" on bTV by Nikolay Nikolov, advisor to the Minister of the Interior.

There are no declared distressed people in Kirkovo and Krumovgrad. The state and the municipality need to react quickly, he explained.

"Currently, the headquarters is deciding what the immediate measures are - whether it is necessary to declare a state of emergency. There is no electricity, many pumping stations are flooded, about 28 settlements in the region have no water. The regional governor has requested the activation of a system with instructions on what people should do", Nikolov also said.

"The disaster warning system is not automatic. It is activated from below. For example, the mayor assesses that things are becoming dangerous and activates the system. If meteorologists see that the Karadere River, conditionally, will overflow its bed around 12 o'clock, they can do it", Nikolov said.

We recall that an orange code for significant precipitation is also in force in the Kardzhali region. The expected precipitation amounts for tomorrow are around and above 35 liters per square meter. By 3:00 p.m., about 168 liters per square meter had poured into the Tokachka station, and about 94 liters - in the village of Kirkovo.

In Krumovgrad, they currently have drinking water, but starting tomorrow they will not have water supply. Because of this, the day will be a non-school day.

"We need to be careful with electricity, people who have flooded basements", Nikolov urged.