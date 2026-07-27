Sofia Municipality is again looking for a chief architect

The Mayor of Sofia Municipality Vasil Terziev announced a competition for the position of “chief architect“ of Sofia Municipality.

The competition will be held in two stages - a test to check professional knowledge and knowledge of the administration, followed by an interview with the admitted candidates.

Candidates must have a higher education with a “master“ degree in the specialty "Architecture", at least five years of professional experience or acquired II junior rank, full design qualification or the necessary experience to acquire it, as well as meet the other regulatory requirements for holding the position.

The documents for participation can be submitted within 14 days from the publication of the announcement at the registry office of Sofia Municipality at 33 "Moskovska" Str. or electronically through the electronic administrative services.