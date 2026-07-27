The security environment and the resulting challenges for the country were discussed by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at a working meeting at the Council of Ministers. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev, the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov, the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev, the Chairman of the State Security Agency Plamen Tonchev, the Chairman of the State Agency “Intelligence“ Antoine Gechev, the Director of the “Military Intelligence” Service Brigadier General Venelin Venev, Deputy Chief of Defense Lieutenant General Krasimir Kanev, Deputy Commander of the Air Force Brigadier General Dimitar Georgiev, Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, Acting Director of the Military Police Service Colonel Hristiyan Hristov.

The representatives of the security services emphasized that there is no direct threat to Bulgaria's security, as the responsible institutions are in constant contact with their partners in the region and within NATO for timely warning in the event of an escalation of military actions in the Middle East region and in Ukraine. Measures have been taken to strengthen security at the Bezmer airport, the country's airspace and to guarantee the security of citizens.