SANS cut off 25 foreigners for Bulgarian citizenship

The State Agency for "National Security" has given a negative opinion on granting Bulgarian citizenship to 25 foreigners in 2025 due to ties with foreign special services and activities against national security, NOVA reports.

Over the past year, counterintelligence has expelled Russian citizens for actions against the interests of Bulgaria. Measures for expulsion, deprivation of the right of residence and a five-year ban on entry to the European Union have been imposed on one of them. A second Russian citizen was deprived of the right to reside with the same five-year ban on access to the community, and a third was expelled due to proven involvement with the Russian special services.

The agency's report reveals that the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office is investigating a Bulgarian citizen who joined the Russian armed forces in the war against Ukraine. In parallel, pre-trial proceedings are underway against a foreigner for activities in favor of foreign intelligence.

In 2025, Bulgaria remained the subject of active hybrid operations aimed at influencing foreign policy, the decision-making process and creating dependencies in various spheres. The main goals of foreign services include acquiring sensitive information and building positions in the state administration, the media, the non-governmental sector and strategic enterprises.

The protection of critical infrastructure is gaining key importance against the backdrop of increasing cyberattacks, in which artificial intelligence technologies are increasingly used. Serious risks are reported for energy, transport, communications and healthcare due to outdated equipment, lack of funds and insufficiently developed cyber protection.

Human trafficking remains a serious challenge to national security. The agency works together with other institutions to cut off channels for illegal crossing and limit the penetration of individuals who pose a threat. Although the country has not been a direct target of terrorist attacks, strict monitoring of organizations with the potential for radicalization and the exchange of information with partner services continue.