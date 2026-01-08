Greek farmers prepare blockade of all border crossings

Protesting Greek farmers intend to block all border crossings, including those for passenger cars, warned "Nova TV".

Most of the leaders of the blockades that have been ongoing since December have not accepted the government's proposals in Athens for increased subsidies and lower prices for fuel and electricity, insisting on targeted aid and tax breaks.

Their demands include immediate payment of due European subsidies, guaranteed minimum prices for basic agricultural products to cover production costs, as well as the abolition or reduction of VAT and other taxes that are a burden on farmers.