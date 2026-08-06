A large fire broke out in a metropolitan district

A fire broke out in the metropolitan district “Levski G“ near a road section under construction. According to information from a NOVA viewer, the fire has engulfed dry grass and low vegetation on a front of about 500 meters.

There was construction equipment parked in the immediate vicinity of the fire. To limit the spread of the flames, excavators were involved in the operation, which dug protective trenches.

Fire brigade teams arrived on site and began extinguishing the fire. The fire broke out in an area with fields near the “Vrazhdebna“ neighborhood, with residential buildings nearby. According to initial information, there is no danger of the flames reaching them.

Shortly after the fire was almost under control, it flared up again. There are no reports of any injuries or material damage.