The famous neurosurgeon Assoc. Prof. Dr. Georgi Poptodorov has passed away

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Georgi Poptodorov, head of the neuro-oncology department at the University Hospital "N. I. Pirogov", has passed away. The long-time neurosurgeon's death was announced by the medical institution on Facebook.

„Pirogov“ defines Assoc. Prof. Poptodorov as an exceptional professional, a dedicated colleague and a beloved and respected doctor.

Assoc. Dr. Georgi Konstantinov Poptodorov graduated from the Medical Academy in Sofia in 1984. His professional path began as a doctor in the surgical department of the District Hospital in Lovech.

In the following years, he worked in the field of neurosurgery at the Scientific Institute of Neurology, Psychiatry and Neurosurgery in Sofia. Between 1988 and 2000, he was part of the Department of Neurosurgery at the Clinic of Emergency Neurology and Neurosurgery of the “Tsaritsa Ioanna” Hospital, where he was successively an assistant, senior and chief assistant.

Since 2001, Assoc. Prof. Poptodorov has worked at the Clinic of Neurosurgery of the “Pirogov” University, where he heads the departments of neurooncology and functional neurosurgery.

Specialty “Neurosurgery” obtained in 1991. In 2003, he completed a master's degree in “Public Health and Health Management“ at the Medical University of Sofia, and a year later defended his doctoral dissertation, dedicated to the diagnosis and neurosurgical treatment of central neurofibromatosis.

Assoc. Prof. Poptodorov has many years of work in the field of neurofibromatosis. Since 1996, he has been a member of the International Neurofibromatosis Association, and in 1999 he became the founder and chairman of the Bulgarian Neurofibromatosis Association. He is also a co-author and coordinator for Bulgaria of an international European project aimed at health promotion and raising awareness about the disease.

“We have lost an exceptional specialist, a dedicated colleague and a good friend“, wrote “Pirogov“ and expressed condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

The memorial service for Assoc. Prof. Dr. Georgi Poptodorov will be held on August 8 at 1:30 p.m. in the capital's church “St. Sedmochislenitsi“.