With the introduction of the euro in our country, the risk of attempts to circulate counterfeit euro banknotes has increased dramatically. The Directorate of Counterfeiting and Counterfeiting warned about this yesterday and urged citizens to be extremely careful.

How to recognize which money is real and which is a counterfeit, revealed to Nova TV Chief Inspector Viktor Stoimenov, Head of the “Counterfeiting” Sector at the Directorate of Counterfeiting and Counterfeiting.

„Our country is in a period with an increased risk of spreading counterfeit money. First of all, when we receive a banknote, we should touch it and feel its relief at both ends. There is a characteristic thickening in the middle. Very often, these lines are missing in counterfeits – "The banknote is smooth, but the paper is different," he explained on the air of "Hello, Bulgaria."

According to him, one of the most common mistakes people make is that they check only one or at most two security features. "The banknote should be examined from both sides. The real euro banknote makes a characteristic noise when touched, while the fake one does not. The original money also has a watermark," added Inspector Stoimenov.

He also specified that on the 100 and 200 euro banknotes, the color of the numbers changes from bottom to top when tilted, while on the counterfeits it remains static.