Deputy Mayor of Sofia: We are dealing with snow removal

Two road treatments were carried out yesterday and we began to gradually assign access to small inner-neighborhood streets. This was stated in the program "From the Day" on BNT by the Deputy Mayor for Ecology of Sofia Nadezhda Bobcheva in connection with the winter cleaning of the capital after the snowfall.

We are dealing with the fact that there are areas where there are no contracts for cleaning. Even in these areas the activity was carried out. From our point of view, there was no problem – all activities that were assigned have been carried out. The snow was cleared even in the areas where we do not have contracts, said Bobcheva.

We have a crisis headquarters – we meet every day and discuss what we have done and what actions need to be taken. We have been on the ground since day one and all decisions are based on what we see, she added.

In response to a question whether the Sofia Municipality was late in its actions regarding the announcement of a public procurement for garbage collection and winter maintenance, the Deputy Mayor of Sofia noted that the delay was due to the fact that the procurement was delayed by three months at the Public Procurement Agency.

This procurement is for an awful lot of money - 400 million leva excluding VAT. There is a model that is already going away and we did not allow signing contracts with people with nicknames who wish to participate in this activity. Those people who gave fantastic prices for cleaning are no longer there, Nadezhda Bobcheva pointed out.

All contracts that were renewed are annexes to existing contracts. We must protect the public interest and have prices that are affordable for citizens. For zone 1, for example, with the annex, the price is 209 leva per ton, and the highest price we wanted was 379 leva per ton, she specified.