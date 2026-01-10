Hekimyan: Terziev is trying to fish in murky water. He created, directed and produced a critical situation, chaos that he underestimated

Over the past few days, Vasil Terziev has realized that the snow is melting, but not the garbage. However, political trust in him has melted the fastest in recent days. He created, directed and produced a critical situation, chaos that he underestimated. This was said on Nova News by the chairman of the GERB-SDF group in the SOS Anton Hekimyan.

According to him, some publications about the mayor's statement about the garbage mafia in Sofia have disappeared.

"His goal was to accumulate political dividends, maybe he wants to grow in politics. He could have become a hero of the day who dealt with the "garbage mafia", but he served someone's interests. We did not see transparent procedures in the public procurement. In recent days, we have observed direct negotiations by Terziev. This is not a transparent way. With all the noise, no one knows who offered what price and what contracts were concluded for. Lawyers believe that the annexes are illegal. He is trying to fish in murky water", Hekimyan believes.

The chairman of the GERB-SDF group in the SOS is alarming: Terziev is not a businessman, he does not manage his own money, but those of Sofia residents. "Mayors of regions that are about to enter a crisis with garbage say that the situation is getting worse. If Terziev wanted to protect the public interest, he should have started the procedures much earlier and foreseen that it would lead to a crisis. He does not talk to the regional mayors or makes them not communicate on the topic", added the municipal councilor.

Hekimyan asked why, if the Sofia mayor claims that there is a mafia, he decided to negotiate directly with it regarding the removal of waste. "If the marginal price per ton is well calculated - 166 leva, there will be no problem giving even a leva less. We do not know under what conditions the new annexes were concluded, whether it is legal and whether they will clean better. The situation is force majeure. For me it means more uncontrolled spending of money. Terziev should have had an honest and open dialogue and presented a report to the SOS", he pointed out. And he warned of a conflict of interest in the waste processing enterprise in the capital, since it cleans, collects garbage, transports it and in the end gets paid without control of the tonnage.