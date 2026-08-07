Nikolay Galabov on the scandal in Bansko: Verbal provocation by children does not justify racist violence

The foreign group of children accommodated in Bansko has arrived in our country for an international camp on a joint initiative of the Federation of Zionists in Bulgaria. This was announced on the air of “Hello, Bulgaria” the chairman of the organization, Nikolay Galabov, specifying that the visiting youth are from Switzerland, Italy, the Netherlands and the Netherlands.

His statement comes in response to the numerous signals registered with the local police about indecent behavior of tourists.

Galabov commented that the children do not speak Bulgarian and it is debatable what exactly they said, but stressed that a possible verbal provocation in no way justifies the aggressive reaction and attempts at self-harm on a racist basis by older local youth.

Regarding the tension in the resort town, the organization has already sent an official signal to the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister has described the case as extremely worrying and causing serious damage to the image of our country, and has undertaken that all measures provided for by law will be taken.

Regarding the allegations of material damage to the base, Galabov assured that deposits are always left when organizing such camps. He was categorical that the hotelier will be paid absolutely everything and, if necessary, an official letter of apology will be sent to him.