Minister Iva Petrova: We earn millions from record electricity exports

Bulgaria achieved record daily electricity exports of 32,000 - 33,000 megawatt hours due to the difficult regional situation. On the air of “Hello, Bulgaria“, Energy Minister Iva Petrova announced that due to the drought and the low levels of the Danube River, our country achieved millions in additional revenue.

She categorically assured that despite the climate crisis, the “Kozloduy“ NPP is operating completely stably under round-the-clock monitoring. The system is balanced by thermal power plants and over 6 gigawatts of new battery storage systems financed under the Recovery Plan.

At the same time, the minister announced that she had notified the competent authorities of serious violations discovered during an audit at the Kozloduy NPP. The inspection detected scandalous estimates of 1,600 euros per square meter for "bare meadows". The properties were prepared for contribution to the capital of the company "Kozloduy NPP - New Power" in a planned deal for 600 decares with the private company "Interprom".

According to Petrova, the scheme began in July 2025, with artificially inflated prices creating "hollow capital" and have blocked the certification of the state-owned company's financial report.

Regarding the gas sector, Petrova announced that Georgi Tatarski is the new CEO of “Bulgargaz“. She pointed out that the biggest financial risk facing the supplier remains “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“, whose debt to “Bulgargaz“ and BEH already exceeds 1.2 billion leva. Finally, the minister confirmed that the agreement with the Turkish company “Botaş“ will not be published due to confidentiality clauses, and announced the start of 5-year oil and gas exploration in the “Khan Tervel“ Black Sea block.