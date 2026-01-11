Ivan Takov does not rule out the possibility of being nominated for BSP chairman

The congress before the elections is extremely necessary for the BSP. This was stated by the deputy chairman of the party Ivan Takov in the program “The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov“ in connection with yesterday's decision of the party's plenum to hold a congress on February 7 and 8.

According to Ivan Takov, yesterday's meeting passed without any upheavals, despite public speculation. He emphasized that the decision to convene a congress before the elections was necessary so that the party could enter the campaign with a new motivation and platform, against the backdrop of low political trust.

“What had to happen yesterday happened. The loud talk about fundamental, bloody and all sorts of other things I heard - this is not true. We gathered, debated, analyzed and are going to a congress before the elections, which was extremely important to happen, because what you said and the city organization had a position that regardless of everything, we need a new charge for these elections, because the political trust in the party is not particularly high.“

Takov pointed out that the congress will provide an opportunity for an honest analysis of the BSP's participation in the government and in parliament, as well as for developing a real pre-election platform.

„What better than what we voted for - to make a real pre-election platform, an honest analysis of our participation in the government and in parliament. Of course, we have also included a point for the chairman.“

He also commented on the statement of the current chairman of the BSP, Atanas Zafirov, that there may not be an election for a new chairman of the party:

„I don't know why Zafirov assumes that there may not be an election for the chairman of the BSP, technically the resignation should be stated, he has not submitted it... The Congress elected him and can state the termination of the powers and elect a new chairman... it may not state the termination, that's why he may have said so.“

According to Takov, the need for such a forum is clearly visible in the party's structures.

He specified that it is the congress that will develop the election platform, as was decided at the meeting of the National Council of the BSP.

When asked whether he could combine this task if he were elected chairman, he replied:

„Of course I will be able to combine it, because this will be the basis of our campaign.“

Ivan Takov did not rule out the possibility of being nominated for the chairman of the BSP.

The deputy chairman of the BSP stressed the need for an analysis of the government and preparation for the upcoming elections. According to him, the past is the past and the focus should be on the future of the party and the upcoming elections. He pointed out that the participation of the BSP in the government was complex and ambiguous, but at the same time it led to significant results.

„ The past is the past, the future is ahead of us – we have some very important elections ahead of us for the BSP..“