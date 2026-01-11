RIA: 468 snowplows are working on the republican roads, the routes are passable in winter conditions

468 snowplows are working on the pavements on the republican roads. The routes are cleaned, passable in winter conditions and the situation is calm, the treatment work continues. There is currently light snowfall in 8 districts, and activities on the sections continue to ensure safe travel. This was reported by the "Road Infrastructure" Agency.

Due to heavy snowfall and cleaning, the passage of heavy trucks on the III-385 Shipkovo road is temporarily limited – Ribaritsa, as well as through the passes „Prevala” and „Troyanski”. There is also a restriction on the movement of trailers and semi-trailers at the „Prevala” pass.

The deteriorating weather conditions caused a rockfall on road III-866 Stoykite - Shiroka Laka. For cleaning and securing the section, traffic has been temporarily restricted in both directions and a detour route has been introduced: Asenovgrad - Plovdiv - Krichim - Devin - Stoykite and back.

The treatment of the pavements continues to ensure safe travel for drivers. The teams of road maintenance companies are taking the necessary actions to ensure traffic in winter conditions. To increase traffic safety and if necessary, it is possible to close individual sections for treatment of the routes with inert materials. Where necessary due to strong winds, snow drifts or poor visibility, traffic may be temporarily restricted until weather conditions improve and the road is cleared.

Agency „Road Infrastructure” appeals to drivers to drive with vehicles prepared for winter conditions, to drive at a speed appropriate to winter conditions, not to undertake risky maneuvers, as well as overtaking snow removal equipment. Blocking traffic by vehicles that are not prepared for winter conditions makes it difficult for all other drivers to travel and for snow removal equipment to work.

All citizens and transport companies can receive information about the current road conditions and winter maintenance of the national network from the API website - www.api.bg, as well as at any time of the day by calling 0700 130 20. A Situation Center operates 24 hours a day, year-round, collecting and summarizing data on the state of the national roads.