Delyan Dobrev: If Radev comes out with his own party, the composition of the National Assembly will change. And there will be a greater opportunity for a cabinet

If President Rumen Radev appears on the political scene with his own party, headed by him, the composition of the National Assembly will change and then, perhaps, there will be a greater opportunity for forming a government.

This was said to the Bulgarian National Radio by GERB MP Delyan Dobrev, chairman of the parliamentary budget committee, emphasizing that they need to see the platform of such a party in order to answer whether they would have a common policy with it or not.

"If there is no new player on the political scene, the elections will reproduce the same thing that we have seen the last 6-7 times. The parties and their intolerance towards each other will be the same. If this happens, in my opinion, no government will be formed after the upcoming elections and there will be others - probably in the fall.

We will immediately return the mandate to save time and hold elections faster, the GERB MP emphasized.

According to Dobrev, the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet has achieved noticeable successes and the coalition structure has worked well:

"The biggest success is the country's entry into the eurozone".

Preliminary data show that the deficit for 2025 is within 3%, which is a miracle, announced the chairman of the parliamentary budget committee and commented:

"The extended budget hinders because incomes could not be increased, as planned in the two versions of Budget 2026, but on the other hand it helps because it guarantees that in this unstable political situation, the budget will not fail".

He pointed out that GERB will not support the proposal of the DPS-NN for a Law on the Regulation of Surcharges: