Prof. Daniel Valchev: Our electoral system is structured in such a way that it condemns the country to coalition formats of government

The question of a possible ally is one of the big questions in politics. This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by Prof. Daniel Valchev, dean of the Faculty of Law at Sofia University "St. Kl. Ohridski", former Minister of Education.

In his words, our electoral system is structured in such a way - with a low threshold for entering parliament - that it fragmentes political representation, which condemns the country to coalition formats of government:

"The lack of political culture and too much talking before elections create an impression in people that they will panic before the vote, and then do something that is wrong. We are currently witnessing the same thing. It is claimed that no one will enter a coalition with Borisov, but we will see what will happen. ... If the liberal-oriented political formations have some good result in the elections, who would they govern with? They say that they want an absolute majority, but this is not realistic. That is why people remain a little disappointed, because they say one thing before the elections to improve their result, and then the reality is different. ... This hesitant behavior creates in people the feeling of something not very straightforward, but before the elections - this way, after the elections - otherwise. But still, politics is also a matter of some compromises".

According to him, Bulgaria is developing well, but cannot solve several key issues:

"We cannot create a well-functioning judicial system. This is very important. If this knot is not cut, there is no way that other issues can be solved. The second thing is that it must be understood that when a person participates in politics, he achieves part of his goals, but fails to achieve another part. And it is right to tell the people who supported you that you succeeded in this and that, but you failed in another, because compromises must also be made".

In the program "Nedelya 150" Prof. Valchev commented on public international law, emphasizing that consent is the most important thing in international relations:

"Public international law as a logic is based on two main sources - the international treaty and international custom, but it must again be confirmed by those who agree to apply it. ... If we do not restore consent, i.e. to have some international order that is relatively predictable, humanity will not have good times. If everyone can take what they have the strength to take, we return to a society in which everyone wages war on everyone against everyone".