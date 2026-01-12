Two killed in house fire in Gabrovo

Two people died in a fire in Gabrovo on Monday morning. The flames broke out at around 04:40 in a house on “Kapitan Dyado Nikola“ Street, BTA reported.

The deceased are a man and a woman, about 60 years old. The property is owned by one of the victims. When the flames broke out, a woman and a man were visiting his home. The woman died, and the man survived. It was he who told investigators about what happened.

Expertise is to be appointed to establish the causes of the incident, the prosecutor's office added. It will also be checked for possible intentional actions.