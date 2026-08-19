DPS with more seats in the election commissions at the expense of GERB

The CEC approved the new distribution of party quotas in the regional election commissions (RECs) for the presidential elections on October 25, 2026. If an agreement is reached between the parties and coalitions, the regional governors must submit proposals for regular and reserve members by August 30, and in the absence of agreement, the RECs will be appointed directly by the CEC.

The commissions will begin work on September 5 and will exercise their powers until November 8. In the regions with up to nine parliamentary mandates, the RECs will consist of 13 people, and in those with over ten mandates – of 17.

According to the new quota distribution in the 13-member RECs, “Progressive Bulgaria“ will have six representatives, and GERB-SDS, PP-DB and MRF - two each. “Vazrazhdane“ receives one seat. In the 17-member commissions, the ruling formation will have eight representatives, GERB-SDS, PP-DB and MRF - three each, and “Vazrazhdane“ - one.

However, this distribution raises a question, since according to the principle of the smallest remainder, set out in the Electoral Code, GERB's quota should be one member higher, and that of MRF - one member lower. Thus, the new methodology practically increases the representation of the MRF at the expense of GERB.

A similar distribution will also be applied to the sectional election commissions (SEC). The law does not allow one party to have a majority in the commission, and each parliamentaryly represented formation must have at least one representative. The chairman, deputy chairmen and secretary cannot be from the same party either.

Meanwhile, the new composition of the CEC, appointed by President Iliana Yotova after nominations by the parliamentary parties, also has a dominant representation of “Progressive Bulgaria“ – seven out of a total of 16 members. GERB has three representatives, PP and DB – one each, and MRF – two. The additional seat for MRF is taken from the PP-DB quota.