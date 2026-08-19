Fire near Asenovgrad, 10 firefighting teams have been sent

A fire broke out in Asenovgrad in the area behind a taxi company's car service near Kozanovsko Shosse.

The mayor of Asenovgrad Municipality, Dr. Hristo Grudev, is traveling to the scene, the municipality of Asenovgrad reports.

Nearly 10 firefighting teams are working at the scene of the fire.

There is no danger to the population and settlements in the area. There are no buildings or other buildings in the fire zone, the municipality specifies.

Dry grass and low vegetation are burning. There is no danger to the cemetery fields of the new cemetery park. The Mayor of Asenovgrad Municipality, Dr. Hristo Grudev, is in contact with the Regional Inspectorate for Environment, Water and Fire Protection - Plovdiv, who will conduct air pollution tests.

The fire is spreading far from the road, in the direction of the "40 Springs" dam.

The traffic on the Asenovgrad Ring Road is not currently closed. There is wind in the area, and the area is difficult to access, which further complicates the extinguishing.

Firefighters from Plovdiv, Stamboliyski and Sadovo also came to help the Asenovgrad firefighters put out the flames.

At this stage, the head of the RSPBZN - Asenovgrad, Velichko Brishimov, has spoken with the Mayor, Dr. Grudev, and has indicated that there is no need for additional people to help. Volunteers from the "Asenevtsi" Fire Department of the municipality are on standby and will be activated to participate in firefighting activities if necessary.