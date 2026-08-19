BFSA closes three restaurants in "Tuzlata" near Balchik

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) has suspended the activities of three public catering establishments in the area of "Tuzlata", Balchik municipality.

Inspectors have found that the restaurants use water from a captured spring that is not registered in the registers of the Basin Directorate "Black Sea Region".

No documents or laboratory test results have been presented for the water used to certify its compliance with the requirements for water intended for drinking and domestic purposes, BFSA reports.

The inspections were carried out by inspectors of the ODFS – Dobrich after receiving a letter from the Basin Directorate "Black Sea Region" – Varna regarding the water supply of the three establishments.

The inspectors found that the water from the captured spring is used for the needs of the sites, including in the technological process of preparing food, without providing evidence of its compliance with safety requirements.

In this regard, the Food Safety and Hygiene Agency - Dobrich has issued orders to suspend the activities of the three sites. Two of the owners have signed the issued orders, while the third has refused to sign the document.

The activities of the establishments remain suspended until objective evidence is presented that the water used meets the requirements for the quality of water for drinking and domestic purposes.

The BFSA reminds that the water used in the sites for the production and preparation of food must meet the regulatory safety requirements. The Agency's control aims to ensure that the food offered is prepared in compliance with all safety and hygiene requirements.