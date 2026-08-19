Fines for drivers, free riders and pedestrians are being raised

The latest changes to the Road Traffic Act in Bulgaria sharply tighten control and sanctions for violations. One of the most important innovations is that you can no longer pass the mandatory annual technical inspection (GTP) if you have even one unpaid fine with the traffic police, and for this purpose the systems of the points and the Ministry of Internal Affairs are fully synchronized in real time, reports "Focus".

Another key change is the expansion of the control of the average speed. Toll cameras, which until now only checked for a vignette, can now measure the time for passing between two section points and automatically issue electronic tickets for speeding. The sanctions are significantly higher – if you are caught driving over 50 km/h in a built-up area, the fine is 357.90 euros, accompanied by a 3-month suspension of your driving license. For each additional 5 km/h above this limit, the fine increases by another 25.56 euros. In the event of a repeat violation, the fine doubles, and if you violate the rule three or more times within a year, the amount triples and your license is suspended for 6 months.

In addition, fixed fines have been introduced for the most common violations - talking on a phone without a hands-free device, not wearing a seat belt, not giving way to another vehicle on a pedestrian crossing or at a public transport stop, as well as improper parking. The fines range between 25.56 and 51.13 euros, and are heavier when parking on a pedestrian crossing or at a public transport stop. Interestingly, pedestrians are now also subject to fines - for example, 51.13 euros if they cross with a phone in their hand, or 25.56 euros if they cross at a red light or outside a pedestrian crossing.

There are also changes for scooters and bicycles - a helmet is mandatory, the speed limit is 25 km/h, riding without lights at night, carrying two people and using a phone are prohibited. When crossing a pedestrian crossing, the driver is required to get off and push the vehicle, and a violation is subject to a fine of up to 25.56 euros.

In public transport, irregular passengers will pay 25.56 euros on the spot to the controller, but if they refuse, a ticket will be drawn up for them and the fine can reach 153.39 euros. All tickets and cards are now digital and are validated through applications such as Apple Wallet, Google Wallet or Sofia Plus, with the lack of validation being considered a violation.

Notifications of fines are made entirely electronically – via the Secure Electronic Delivery System (SEDS), Viber, SMS or email. The tickets are considered served when they are opened by the recipient. If you have unpaid fines, the Traffic Police officers are obliged to serve them to you during a physical check, as are customs inspectors when leaving the country through a border crossing outside of Schengen.

You can check your obligations yourself online through the Ministry of Interior portal by entering your personal identification number and driver's license number, or through the National Revenue Agency with a PIN or electronic signature. If you pay within 14 days of the service, you will receive a 30% discount – for both tickets and penalty orders, as long as they have not been appealed. The appeal is made to the district court at the place of the violation, and the deadlines are strict - 14 days for an electronic ticket and 14 days for a penalty decree after its delivery.

There is also a possibility that the fine will be written off due to expired statute of limitations - 2 years of ordinary statute of limitations, which can be interrupted by actions of the collection authorities, and 3 years of absolute statute of limitations, after which the fine is necessarily written off. The important thing is that this does not happen automatically - you must submit a written application yourself to the relevant ODMVR or to a public enforcement officer at the NRA, and if refused, you can appeal to the Administrative Court.