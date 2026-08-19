Assen Vassilev: Rumen Radev got us into a war in two months, Iran found us on the map

The leader of “We continue the change” Assen Vassilev commented on today's news that Iran is ready to strike military bases in Europe, including “Bezmer”, if tensions escalate.

“Financial Times found where Bezmer is on the world map. Because Iran found it”, the former finance minister wrote on Facebook and recalled that on July 22 “Progressive Bulgaria” and DPS voted for Bulgaria's inclusion “in a military operation - for the first time since 2003”.

“Then we asked Radev how they had protected Bulgaria, and he explained to us that there was no need for Patriot on Bulgarian territory, because there was no danger. Apparently his assessment was wrong for that too. We protected Bulgaria from war for five years. Radev got us into it in just two months”, Vassilev also said.

Criticism also came from another MP from “We Continue the Change” - Acad. Nikolay Denkov, who said that “the government's profane approach to foreign policy inevitably leads to increased security risks”

“General talk about “enhanced measures” in Bezmer is not enough. And it's not just about Bezmer, or just about the downed drones, debris from another war," Denkov wrote, adding that the government is obliged to answer a series of important questions.

When are the security councils scheduled for the president and the government? Are there talks with the foreign ministers and defense ministers of the EU and NATO countries? How will the government protect Bulgaria from military threats?

“Answers to these important questions are also missing from its governing program. But all Bulgarians are expecting them,” the former prime minister also pointed out.