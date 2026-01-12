Denitsa Sacheva: PP-DB does not think about the day after the elections. They only instill hatred. We will be humble

We took responsibility by forming a government because we wanted to put an end to the spiral of elections. One billion leva was given for the last five elections. Believing that the state can be governed with protests is very dangerous, especially for those who want stability. This was stated by GERB MP Denitsa Sacheva in the program “From the Day“ on BNT, quoted by novini.bg.

We very clearly distinguish between the civil vote and criminal interest. There were people in the square who said they didn't like anyone, there were many different people, she explained.

She called for things to be analyzed through the prism of not only GERB and said that there are criminal elements who are against Bulgaria's membership in the eurozone.

Sacheva specified that she respects people who have criticism of the government, but constructively.

Leaders are always on target and gather the greatest emotion from the people. We said very clearly that we created this government to enter the eurozone, stop the spiral of elections and restore payments under the PVU. It is clear for which projects we have received support from the DPS-NN, but I do not understand the double standard, since such support was also available during the government of "Continuing Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (PP-DB), she explained.

The GERB MP specified that they participated in a very complex coalition and suffered a political price. The budget was the only possible option in terms of support.

Sacheva was categorical that GERB was responsible both before and now. “The state needs optimism and responsibility, but realistic ones. At the moment, we are not giving any perspective by saying that someone must be to blame. Without talking about the perspective and without politicians who are ready to bear the political price, there is no way we can move forward“, said the former Minister of Social Affairs.

Sacheva asked what PP-DB contributed to our country's entry into the eurozone over the past year. “This government was created with this goal in mind and this was its main bond. There was no need for any pressure on anyone“, she said regarding the words of Asen Vassilev.

She emphasized that the next goal for our country should be innovations, perspectives.

“GERB cannot be all the problems and all the solutions at the same time. When the elections are over and the results are clear, we will assess based on programs, ideological and geopolitical values, who our partners could be“, said Sacheva.

When asked if a new alliance with PP-DB was possible, she said: “They do not think about the day after the elections. They only instill hatred. We will be humble. We cannot talk about a coalition with “Vazrazhdane“.

According to her, all those who wanted the government to fall do not have a plan and this is clearly visible.