With Rumen Radev's request for a referendum on the euro, we saw a clear accumulation of political capital. Since then, we have seen exactly that in his messages. He is the only big suspect for participating in the early parliamentary elections. This is what she said in the “Interview in NOVA News” sociologist Evelina Slavkova from the research center „Trend”.

„For him, if he decides to enter the political scene, running in early parliamentary elections is much better than running in, for example, the first local elections”, she added.

According to her, it is already clear to everyone that there will be an early vote, the question is when it will be held.

„Even during the consultations two weeks ago, each of the political parties said that the legitimacy of this government has been exhausted. When the first political force does not want to fulfill its mandate, it is very difficult for the second or third to do so”, Slavkova explained.

According to her, the protesters against the cabinet have achieved their goal – his resignation.

“The people in the square came out and said we don't like anyone from the political class, with a concentration in two specific parties. I don't think the role of the protests is to implement and create political projects. Their role is to signal and show where the problem is”, Slavkova concluded.