Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev said when the flu wave will peak

The incidence of influenza and acute respiratory infections in the country is currently lower compared to the same period last year, but a sharp increase in cases is expected in the coming weeks. This was stated by epidemiologist Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, former director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, on the air of “Your Day“ on NOVA NEWS.

According to official data for the last week, the incidence in the country is 133 cases per 10,000 people, which is about 30 points lower compared to the same week last year. According to Prof. Kantardzhiev, this shows that there is a certain slowdown in the flu wave, which he explains with climatic conditions and the presence of collective immunity. “This means that the more difficult weeks are yet to come. "I expect a rapid spread of the flu, with the peak most likely to be in early February," the specialist said.

The highest incidence is currently reported in the districts of Varna and Silistra, and among children in the age group from 5 to 14 years, the most cases are in Ruse, Silistra, Shumen and Yambol. For now, there is no need to introduce strict anti-epidemic measures, but the expert stressed that they should be applied in a timely manner - in the event of a sharp increase in cases within a few days.

Prof. Kantardzhiev reminded that for a healthy adult, up to five viral infections per year are considered normal, and for children - up to eight. There is cause for concern if the diseases become more frequent, more severe or recover unusually slowly. In such cases, it is advisable to have the immune system tested after consulting a doctor.

Regarding treatment, the specialist emphasized that with typical flu symptoms - high fever, muscle pain, severe fatigue and headache - one should quickly seek medical attention and, if necessary, start antiviral therapy. He warned that immunostimulants during an acute viral infection are not recommended, as they can lead to complications.

“Antibiotics are used only in cases of proven bacterial infection - for example, when the color of sputum changes to greenish, chest pain or suspicion of pneumonia“, explained Prof. Kantardzhiev.

As a natural support for immunity, he recommended traditional Bulgarian cuisine - sauerkraut, fermented vegetables, well-ripened white brined cheese and regular consumption of yogurt.