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Rumen Radev announced when he will hand over the second mandate

Rumen Radev announced when he will hand over the second mandate

Yesterday, the outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov accepted the first exploratory mandate on behalf of GERB-SDF, but returned it to the moment

Jan 13, 2026 12:02 315

Rumen Radev announced when he will hand over the second mandate - 1
Vencislav Mihajlov Vencislav Mihajlov Author at Fakti.bg

On January 14, Wednesday, at 10:00 a.m. in accordance with Art. 99, para. 2 of the Constitution, the head of state Rumen Radev will hand over a mandate to form a government to the candidate for prime minister, nominated by the second largest parliamentary group in the 51st National Assembly - "We Continue Change-Democratic Bulgaria".

This was announced by the press secretariat of the head of state.

Yesterday, the outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov accepted the first exploratory mandate on behalf of GERB-SDF, but returned it to the moment.

If no parliamentary group submits a cabinet, the president will once again have to appoint a caretaker government. After that, he must also set a date for early elections, to be held within two months.


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