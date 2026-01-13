Rumen Radev announced when he will hand over the second mandate

On January 14, Wednesday, at 10:00 a.m. in accordance with Art. 99, para. 2 of the Constitution, the head of state Rumen Radev will hand over a mandate to form a government to the candidate for prime minister, nominated by the second largest parliamentary group in the 51st National Assembly - "We Continue Change-Democratic Bulgaria".

This was announced by the press secretariat of the head of state.

Yesterday, the outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov accepted the first exploratory mandate on behalf of GERB-SDF, but returned it to the moment.

If no parliamentary group submits a cabinet, the president will once again have to appoint a caretaker government. After that, he must also set a date for early elections, to be held within two months.