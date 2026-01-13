Boyko Borisov boasts: Bulgaria is the safest and most peaceful place

"We managed to stop illegal migration 100%. We are the only country in Europe where people can walk around peacefully at night and wear their expensive watches without fear. Bulgaria is the safest and most peaceful place in Europe“, announced GERB leader Boyko Borisov, who visited Stara Zagora.

"So much has been built and done in Stara Zagora, unlike Sofia, where I don't even feel like commenting. Vasil Terziev must remain mayor of Sofia until the end, so that it can be seen what it means to govern the PP-DB, who want all the power," Borisov said.

He stressed that the garbage crisis in Sofia is a clear example of what and how much the PP-DB, who are striving for power, can do and pointed out that from the very beginning of this crisis, GERB has offered Terziev all kinds of help, but he has refused.

The mayor of Stara Zagora Zhivko Todorov added that in his city, where they are not “fighting the mafia“ garbage removal costs 109 leva per ton, and in Sofia, where Terziev and the PP-DB “fighting the mafia“ The price is over 200 leva.

Borisov warned PP-DB not to distort and take his words about the protests out of context.

The GERB leader said that there are several important topics that are shaking the European Union.