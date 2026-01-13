Lidiya Shuleva: There is no way to have a cabinet within this parliament

The protests have shown that this format of government no longer has any credibility. There is no way to have a cabinet within this parliament. I hope that a caretaker government will be formed, which will prepare for the holding of fair elections, after which a new stable government of the country will be formed. It is difficult for me to predict who will be the caretaker prime minister, but perhaps Dimitar Glavchev would agree. This was said by former Deputy Prime Minister Lidiya Shuleva on the air of “Denyat na Zievo” on NOVA NEWS.

The President announced when he will hand over the second exploratory mandate

She believes that it is important what the possible upcoming vote will be – whether machine voting, which led to the least problems in 2021, will be restored, or will voting be done on paper again and we will witness the discrediting of the electoral process.

Budget 2026

The former Deputy Prime Minister also commented on the topic of the state budget. According to her, there is no way for this parliament to urgently adopt a regular budget, since the state budget determines the policy of a given government, and at the moment we do not know what it will be. Shuleva was categorical that the proposed second version of the budget was unacceptable to society from the point of view of exceeding expenses by 45% of GDP. She added that in the extended budget, these amounts are the same.

Shuleva believes that the problem in the budgetary sphere is the unfair distribution of income in the system. She added that there are indeed sectors in which the increase is either minimal or non-existent, and in others - the growth is disproportionate. She also emphasized that this fact creates tension.

The Euro and Bulgaria

Lydia Shuleva also commented on the adoption of the euro. She said that there was no chaos during the introduction of the new currency and “things are going quite smoothly, almost 50% of the levs have already been returned to the banking system”.

The euro has increased trade, transactions and turnover on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange many times over

The former Deputy Prime Minister also commented on the situation with small businesses. She expressed the opinion that small producers should not be so administratively burdened, like big business.