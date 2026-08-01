The mayor of Bezmer wants checkpoints around the village

The mayor of the village of Bezmer Rosen Rusev officially requested the construction of checkpoints (KPP) at the entrances to the settlement, bTV reported.

The request for urgent security measures comes exactly 24 hours after the first two of a total of eight American tanker aircraft landed at the nearby 22nd assault airbase. The local authorities are demanding increased control and inspection of passing citizens, while the foreign military equipment is at the training ground.

Following an emergency meeting between the mayor and representatives of the State Agency for National Security (DANS), the Military Police and the Regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, residents were called on to be extremely vigilant. Authorities have warned of potential risks of sabotage or terrorist acts. Mayor Rosen Rusev urged people to watch out for foreign nationals, suspicious vehicles and abandoned luggage, especially in shops and restaurants.

Currently, Military Police have deployed teams in the perimeter between the village and the base, and a complete ban on filming the military airport gate has been imposed. Although tension is felt among the local population and protests and petitions against the American presence were previously organized, the situation is calm at this time and new demonstrations are not being discussed.