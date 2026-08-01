Two young men seriously injured in motorcycle collision near Lom

A serious motorcycle accident marked the early hours of August 1, 2026 in Montana region. Two young men, both 18 years old, were seriously injured and are fighting for their lives after a head-on collision with motorcycles in the village of Kovacica, Lom municipality. The report of the serious incident was filed at around 5:30 in the morning, confirmed the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Montana.

According to initial information from the investigation, the causes of the serious accident are high speed and loss of control. One of the teenagers was riding his motorbike on an incline at an inappropriate speed, during which he lost control of the machine, entered the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into the other motorcyclist.

After the head-on impact, the two injured were immediately transported by emergency teams to the Lom Hospital. During the examinations, the doctors found extremely serious injuries. One of the young men has a severe head injury, and the second has an open fracture of the lower leg of his left leg. Due to their critical condition and the real danger to their lives, the boys were urgently transferred to larger medical facilities - one was transported to the Sofia City Hospital, and the other was admitted for treatment in Montana.

The police inspection revealed serious violations of the Road Traffic Act. Both 18-year-old drivers are incompetent and do not have driver's licenses for the relevant category. The powerful motorcycles that caused the accident were not properly registered and were driven without license plates. At the moment, it has not been possible to test the victims for alcohol or drug use due to their shock and critical health condition.

A detailed inspection was carried out at the scene of the incident in the village of Kovacica by an operational group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Pre-trial proceedings have already been initiated in the case, and the investigating police officers continue to clarify all the circumstances surrounding the midnight race and the serious motorcycle accident in the region.