Karimanski: Do not use commercial establishments for currency exchange

Things are going normally. I would even say that things in Bulgaria in terms of the way in which the exchange of levs into euros is going on as a whole are going quite normally, when we compare it with individual countries and we see that the results are better. This was stated by Lyubomir Karimanski from BNT in "Osche ot dne".

Any damage to banknotes cannot be welcomed and accepted and it is advisable not to accept such banknotes. This is intentional damage, he said.

"We should not damage money as a means of payment. Lack of respect. There is an ECB regulation that does not allow such actions".

The BNB will not replace them, he said.

Karimanski pointed out that citizens should not use commercial establishments as currency exchange facilities.

"With 100 leva you buy a match. This is not normal, just to be given back in euros. I call on people to be conscientious and evaluate the purchases they make".

The lack of a regular cabinet and budget cannot have a positive impact on the country, said Karimanski.

"To what extent will our credit rating be increased with instability? There are several other factors that are not acting in a very positive direction. Industrial production has fallen".

He added that a deeper cut should be sought in the coming months. Political risk is such a powerful thing that it cannot help but affect everything else, he added.

"The situation is very strange. When we have an increase in the debt rate, GDP increases, the deficit is still 3% - it is more or less respected".

I am a realist, said Lyubomir Karimanski at the end of the conversation.