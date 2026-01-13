The National Water Board considered the problems in the districts of Yambol, Pernik and Veliko Tarnovo

The National Water Board considered the problems with water supply in the districts of Yambol, Pernik and Veliko Tarnovo. At its regular meeting today, under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov, the board members were acquainted with the problems related to water supply in the municipalities of Elhovo and Bolyarovo and the need to reconstruct the main water supply system “Water – Elhovo“ in the Yambol district.

Deputy Prime Minister Zafirov said that we should all have a serious commitment to this region - the Strandzha-Sakar region, as this is one of the fastest depopulating regions in the country. “Providing such a basic need as the ability to use clean drinking water should not be a subject of comment, but a fundamental right“, added Zafirov.

According to data from ViK Holding, the total length of the water supply is 35 kilometers, of which 17-18 kilometers should be reconstructed.

The mayor of the municipality of Elhovo Petar Gendov explained that the water supply in question causes many accidents, with 25 such accidents recorded in one month. Hristo Hristov, mayor of the municipality of Bolyarovo, highlighted the lack of design as the main problem in order to undertake activities for the complete rehabilitation of the water supply. Hristov explained that the municipality of Bolyarovo has taken the necessary actions over the years and has replaced three water supply pipes one hundred percent. “Currently, a fourth is being implemented with a tendency to implement a fifth, but the losses from this supply water supply are about 70 liters per second“, the mayor added.

The board adopted a decision by which it assigned the Bulgarian Water Supply and Sewerage Holding, by January 23 of this year, to provide information on the current state of the main water supply “Voden-Elhovo“, possible plans for its repair, including options for securing funds for its repair.

During the meeting, the mayor of the village of Rudartsi, Pantelei Yankov, introduced the board members to the problems of water supply in the Pernik village. According to him, Rudartsi is used year-round as a villa area, is growing, new houses are constantly being built and cannot cope with the water supply due to reduced water flow.

The problem with water from the “Yovkovtsi“ dam was also discussed in Veliko Tarnovo. The Minister of Environment and Water Manol Genov reported on the inspection of the dam and the reduced inflow. The Minister indicated that there will be no problems with drinking and domestic water supply this year, but recommended that alternative solutions be sought if the trend of reduced inflow continues.