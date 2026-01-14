"Blue Bulgaria" is for fully machine-based voting with paper receipts

We are convinced that a technological change in the way of voting cannot provide a solution to the real reason for vote manipulation. This is the corporate and bought vote and it stems from the oligarchic structure of our economy, established during the police transition. This is stated by "Blue Bulgaria" and they add:

The fight against this is in answering the question of what we vote for, not in disputes about how. The attack should be to eliminate the causes, not to remediate the consequences.

The true uncompromising protection of democracy, freedom and the rights of citizens is possible only by changing this model. There is no political force in today's parliament that wants this.

Regardless of this, the electoral process must be freed from proven flaws and opportunities for manipulation. In this regard, Blue Bulgaria stands behind a proposal for protecting the vote, based on the principle:

each step controls the previous one, and the human factor is limited to where it is most vulnerable.

"Blue Bulgaria" stands for:

Completely machine voting with paper receipts – The WB wants to introduce an educational qualification for voting and the machine vote is a step in this direction. Manipulations related to the work of the section commissions are stopped. The concept of an invalid ballot disappears. There is no dark room for “reporting” of the bought vote.

Abolition of counting by the section commissions and machine counting of paper receipts in specialized counting centers, not in the sections.

Introduction of active voter registration

Video surveillance with evidentiary value in court during voting and counting.

It is obvious that in the case of a massively bought and controlled vote, returning to entirely paper voting or maintaining mixed models increases the risk of manipulation.

The only sustainable solution is a verifiable, transparent and logically closed system that restores trust in elections.